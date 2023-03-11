SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Want to own a piece of the Golden Gate Bridge? If you do, you’re in luck because you can own two large trusses or pieces, according to Facebook Marketplace.

But you’ll need to pay a pretty penny for it. Both pieces of the iconic San Francisco Bay Area landmark are selling for $12,000.

One bridge truss is 37 feet, and the other is 17 feet long. The seller is located in Penngrove, California, a census-designated place just north of Petaluma.

The pieces were obtained from when the Golden Gate Bridge went through its four-phase seismic retrofit, according to Facebook Marketplace. The project was intended to strengthen the bridge against major earthquakes and disasters.

The first three phases were completed between 2002 and 2014, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway & Transportation District. Construction for the fourth and final phase of the seismic retrofit project is expected to begin in late 2024 and completed by 2029.