Walmart’s Deals for Days, Target Deal Days to overlap with Amazon Prime Day

Target and Walmart have announced major sales that will be in direct competition with Amazon Prime Day.

Target Deal Days runs from June 20-22, while Amazon Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22. Walmart’s Deals for Days will be from June 20-23. Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day are online only; Walmart Deals for Days features both online and in-store savings.

Another big difference: Target and Walmart’s promotions are open to all shoppers, while Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

According to Target’s website, Target Deal Days is the retailer’s “biggest sale of the summer.”

Target Deal Days is our biggest sale of the summer, returning June 20–22, online only. This year’s event will span three full days! Expect thousands of online deals from electronics and home to essentials, toys, beauty and grocery. New deals will be added each day of the sale, including special limited-time deals.

According to cnet, Walmart already announced some of its deals:

Hisense 40-inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV $178 (usually $228)

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook 4GB RAM: $159 (usually $179)

Prepaid Straight Talk A32 5G Phone: $199 (usually $299)

iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot: $299 (usually $599)

Tobi Robot Smartwatch for kids: $24.50 (usually $49)

Amazon Prime Day is typically held in July, but the mega retailer announced it will be held in June this year due to the Summer Olympics due to take place in July.