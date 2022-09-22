INDIANAPOLIS — Want fresh groceries from Walmart delivered right to your doorstep? How about directly to your fridge?

Walmart announced they will now be bringing InHome delivery services to the residents of Indianapolis.

InHome delivery services allow customers to order groceries and more from Walmart and have them delivered to the location of your choice: dropped off at your doorstep or unpacked directly into your kitchen or garage refrigerators!

The service launched Wednesday and will bring 76 jobs to Indianapolis.

Here’s how it works:

Visit inhome.walmart.com to sign up for a free 30-day trial and test the service for yourself! After signing up, you can place your order online at Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. With Walmart and myQ Smart Garage Control joining together, Walmart+ InHome members will soon be able to access the smart garage technology and have their groceries delivered right to their kitchen or garage fridge. Customers with myQ Smart Garage Control can enable in-garage delivery, with no installation required, starting in early October.

Customers in Indianapolis who are already members of Walmart+ can now add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7/month or $40/year.

Since the launch of the program, Walmart committed to expanding access to 30 million U.S. households by the end of 2022. Drivers will also be able to pick up Walmart.com returns from customers’ homes.