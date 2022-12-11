CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A little girl who performed during a holiday show in Massachusetts was caught on camera looking for her family in the crowd. Her response when she finally spots them has the video going viral.

Chelsea Krow took the video of her daughter, Emmy, at a holiday show last Saturday on Dec. 3. This was Emmy’s first performance on stage. In the video, Emmy can be seen scanning the crowd while family calls her name. After seeing them, she lights up with a huge smile, and waves.

The video, posted on TikTok on Tuesday, and had more than 15.4 million views as of Sunday. In an Instagram post, country-pop singer and songwriter Walker Hayes posted his reaction to the video on Thursday with a smile. His video received more than 35,000 likes.

“We are so excited Emmy’s video is spreading so much love and positivity around the world,” Chelsea Krow said. “She is such a special little girl with a huge heart. The overwhelming response of how important is it to show up for the people we love, and how we all just want to belong is universal!”

Liz Montemagni, owner of Unity Dance Spectrum in Chicopee, Massachusetts, puts on a holiday dance show like the one Emmy performed in every year. She said the goal of the show is for the young performer to spread holiday cheer. “Fourteen years later this video surely captures it!” she said.