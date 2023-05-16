(The Hill) – Famed musical group the Village People has sent former President Trump a cease-and-desist letter over his usage of their hit song “Macho Man.”

Karen Willis, the band’s manager and wife of lead singer Victor Willis, sent Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the letter on Monday, calling into question a recent performance at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A coverband’s recent performance of the group’s song at Trump’s Florida resort caused “confusion,” as many believed the imitation group was the actual band, Willis argued in the letter.

Willis also took issue with the coverband dressing similarly to the Village People, saying, “the use of the group’s image and likeness at Mar-a-Lago was unauthorized,” and a trademark violation.

The Village People have spoken out about Trump’s usage of their music before, notably in 2020 when they penned a Facebook post saying he had been “respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line.”

Monday’s letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, sang a different tune.

“Though my husband has tolerated your client’s use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to cause public confusion as to endorsement,” the letter reads.

The missive stipulates that Trump must cease use of the group’s image, likeness and music in his campaign or personal use.

In response to the letter, Tacopina told TMZ he would “only deal with the attorney of the Village People, if they have one, not the wife of one of the members.”

He added, “But they should be thankful that President Trump allowed them to get their name back in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still around.”

The Hill has reached out to Tacopina for further comment.