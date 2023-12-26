TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another year has come and gone, but the wacky shenanigans of Florida’s infamous “Florida Men” and “Florida Women” will live on forever through the internet.

Here are just a few of the top headlines from 2023:

In early December, a Florida Man was taken into custody for driving a truck painted similar to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, but instead with decals reading “Booty Patrol.”

The incident report stated that deputies discovered the driver had “multiple run-ins” with law enforcement due to his truck, and even has a TikTok account for his vehicle.

Back in October, the sheriff’s office asked drivers to keep an eye out for the “Booty Patrol” vehicle as it had been spotted in several other Florida counties as well.

In this Florida Woman tale — a spiritual successor to last year’s “Florida ‘mistress’ demands taxpayer-funded BDSM dungeon at city commission meeting” — a woman took the podium at a Boca Raton Planning & Zoning Board meeting in March with an unusual request.

Accompanied by an older gentleman, she asked the board to designate March 10 as “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

“You guys may not be aware, but Florida has the largest per-capita population of sugar daddies in the U.S.,” she said, pointing out that South Florida has the most “concentrated populace of these aged benefactors.”

Board members seemed puzzled by the request.

Months before it was revealed that the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto series will be set in the Sunshine State, this Florida Man reportedly noted that a real-life, high-speed police chase felt like playing the wildly popular video game franchise.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ensued after deputies clocked the 22-year-old driver going 117 mph on I-75 back in July. He was accused of ignoring deputies’ lights and sirens, topping speeds of 120 mph before exiting the interstate.

On the drive to jail, the driver told a deputy that he “felt like he was in the video game Grand Theft Auto,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Police lost sight of this Florida Man after a chase in April, but it wasn’t long before they discovered his unusual hiding spot: Port Orange officers found him hiding up a large oak tree.

Bodycam video showed officers telling the man to come down from the tree and warning him not to run away, or they would send a K-9 after him. He moved down toward the end of the branch, appearing to “run away in the tree,” as one officer described it over his radio.

“He’s literally in a tree right now, trying to climb it like Tarzan,” an officer said shortly before the man was caught on camera failing to swing from one branch to the other.

This Florida Man tried to evade deputies through unconventional means when they attempted to arrest him for aggravated battery in October, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went looking for Johnny Yates, 41, only to be greeted by a whiteboard with the message “Johnny Yates does NOT live here!” Seems legit, right?

Well, the deputies didn’t think so.

The sheriff’s office said deputies saw a person leaving the home, who then told them that Yates was inside with several other people.

Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase at the Tampa International Airport: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through a x-ray machine.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said security officers found the snake curled up inside a carry-on bag in January.

The passenger told officers the boa was her “emotional support pet,” a TSA spokesperson said. The agency checked with her airline, who confirmed the snake would not be allowed on the plane while loose inside a suitcase.

This Florida Woman was caught on camera emerging from the inside of a couch after a failed attempt to hide from deputies in November.

The 39-year-old was wanted on a parole violation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

A Florida man discovered an unwelcome guest in his home after an invasive iguana decided to hide out in his toilet.

“I don’t know if it was just looking for a spa day or what, but it’s huge,” the man said of the October incident. “I don’t know how it got there.”

While he hoped for the iguana to be relocated, it likely wasn’t. Releasing captured iguanas is prohibited, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This Florida Man led deputies on a chase that ended at their front door.

A Columbia County deputy was assisting paramedics with a man “experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs” in December.

According to the sheriff’s office, the patient climbed into the front of the ambulance and sped off. The ambulance eventually drove onto the front lawn of the sheriff’s office operations center, bringing the chase to an end.

Deputies didn’t have to go far to book the suspect into jail.

Though not about a specific Florida Man, this story concerned the October announcement of the “Florida Man Games,” which is promised to be “the most insane athletic showdown on Earth.”

Contests in the inaugural “Florida Man Games” include beer belly wrestling and an “evading arrest” obstacle course. The latter event, according to organizers, will task contestants with outrunning actual police officers while being chased through yards and over fences.

The competition is planned for next February in St. Augustine, Florida.