TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning in a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

Brady went on to thank his fans and teammates for supporting him over his 23-year career.

The announcement comes one year after Brady’s brief retirement in 2022. He returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season six weeks later.

Brady wrote the following on Instagram:

I love my family

I love my teammates

I love my friends

I love my coaches

I love football

I love you all

I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you Tom Brady

The Associated Press contributed to this report.