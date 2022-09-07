They’re called Blue Java bananas, and they taste like vanilla ice cream. Yes, that’s right, a fruit that tastes like a dessert.

The Blue Java is known for being sweet and aromatic and having the consistency and taste close to that of ice cream, specifically vanilla ice cream.

According to LiveLoveFruit.com, the Blue Java originated in the Southeast part of Asia and is prevalent throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The unique fruit has many different names, depending on the region. In Hawaii, it’s known as the “Ice Cream banana”, in Figi the “Hawaiian banana”, in the Philippines it’s known as “Krie” and in Central America, “Cenizo”.

The Blue Java is a part of the ABB Group of bananas meaning that it contains a set of chromosomes which, when unripe, give off a silvery blue color, then turn pale yellow when fully ripe. The banana is edible raw, just like your typical yellow bananas, however, many countries that grow the fruit prefer them fried, baked, or similar to the way in which plantains are cooked.

Just like all fruits, the Blue Java has many health benefits. Other than being rich in vitamin B6 and C, potassium, magnesium, and others, the Blue Java can also moderate blood sugar, improve your mood, support digestive health and heart health.

Moderate Blood Sugar Levels

Blue Javas contain pectin (fiber) and resistant starch. Both of these may moderate blood sugar levels after meals and help reduce appetite by slowing the emptying of your stomach, according to LiveLoveFruit. Also, generally, bananas rank low to medium on the glycemic index (GI), meaning they shouldn’t cause major blood super spikes in people who are of good health.

Improve Mood

Blue Javas are rich in vitamin B6 which is necessary for the body to synthesize its own serotonin. According to LiveLoveFruit, one medium Blue Java contains about .4 milligrams of vitamin B6.

Improve/Support Digestive/Heart Health

Blue Javas contain non-digestible fibers like cellulose, hemicellulose, among others, which help prevent constipation and regulates bowel function. Bananas are also a good source of potassium, essential for heart health. Studies show that those who eat enough potassium have a 27% lower risk of heart disease.

Live in the U.S. and want to get your hands on a Blue Java? No worries! Miami Fruit in Florida sells Blue Javas and will ship them straight to your front door.

Sometimes it helps to be a little blue.