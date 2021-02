INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is joining a rescue effort to save thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles along the Gulf Coast.

Frigid temperatures from a winter storm in Texas left a record number of turtles lethargic and unable to swim, putting the already threatened and endangered species at even greater risk.

The Indy Zoo says it’s joining The Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the remarkable rescue effort.

More than 3,500 sea turtles were collected from the ocean following the storm.