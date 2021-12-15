Teen who fatally stabbed Chicago boy, 15, gets probation

Monochrome backlit image of the silhouette of a man wielding a sharp knife in an aggressive way. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. The image conveys a domestic violence, knife crime theme. Horizontal image with copy space.

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 15-year-old suburban Chicago boy has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

A Cook County judge on Monday also ordered the now 17-year-old high school senior and his parents to participate in counseling.

The defendant, who was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2020 stabbing death of 15-year-old Elias Valdez in Glenview.

The Daily Herald reports authorities say Valdez tried to take marijuana from the then 16-year-old defendant without paying for it. He was fatally stabbed during a struggle that followed.