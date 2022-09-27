“With great power comes great responsibility.”

Taco Bell is asking its Rewards members to make the ultimate choice: the power to bring back either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito for a limited time.

The taco chain is pitting the fan favorites against each other in a voting contest only available on the Taco Bell app. Rewards members can vote once a day for either the crunchy Double Decker Taco or the saucy Enchirito through October 6.

Courtesy Taco Bell

Courtesy Taco Bell

Here’s a brief history lesson on the dueling dishes.

The Double Decker Taco was introduced as a limited time offer in 1995 before a permanent add to the menu in 2006. It was later removed in 2019. The hybrid taco is a “soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese.”

The Enchirito dates all the way back to 1970 and got booted off the T. Bell menu in 2013. It’s made up of a “soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese.”

The winner will be announced on October 7 and be added to the menu temporarily sometime later this year.

Taco Bell says it’s embracing its past dishes after seeing the “love and passion” fans expressed upon the return of the Mexican Pizza.

So what’s it gonna be? Are you Team Double Decker or Team Enchirito?