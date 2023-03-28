NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly released video shows the moments a shooter made their way into a Nashville school Monday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released surveillance video Monday night of the shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

Seven people, including the suspect, died in the shooting. The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

According to Metro police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, were the students killed in the shooting.

Three staff members killed have also been identified: Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both 61.

Metro police said the shooting began at 10:13 a.m. as Hale entered the school by shooting through a side door and going from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots.

Police reported that two officers entered the building, ran toward the sound of gunfire, met Hale on the second floor of the school, and fatally shot the suspect.

By 10:27 a.m., police said Hale was dead.

Hale was reportedly armed with two assault-style rifles and one handgun.

Police said investigators have also searched Hale’s home, where they found detailed maps of the school and a “manifesto.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, ATF Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.