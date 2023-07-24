(KTLA) – Grammy award-winning singer Tori Kelly is being treated for blood clots after passing out at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, multiple media outlets have reported.

First reported by TMZ, a source close to Kelly said the 30-year-old singer is receiving treatment for blood clots found around her lungs and legs. Doctors are also trying to determine if she has blood clots around her heart.

The singer reportedly noticed that her heart was beating very fast before passing out. A source close to the singer told TMZ she was “out for a while” before being transported to a hospital.

Kelly’s friends opted not to call an ambulance for the singer to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital in the downtown area, and instead received care from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, one of L.A.’s topped-rated facilities.

The unidentified source also told TMZ that Kelly is currently in the ICU and has been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelly was active on social media as recently as Sunday afternoon, posting a motivational Instagram story that said, “Happy Sunday! Jesus loves you so much.”

Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, has not publicly commented on her current health condition.

The singer first gained recognition when she posted singing videos on YouTube as a teenager. She was later featured on season 9 of American Idol. Her debut album Unbreakable Smile debuted in 2015 and spawned two mainstream hits, “Nobody Love” and “Should’ve Been Us.”

Kelly’s EP “Tori” is scheduled to come out on July 28.