(KTLA) – Popstar Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday morning he’s canceling the remainder of his world tour, citing his health.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote on Instagram. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

The 23-year-old said he consulted with his team and worked with “an incredible group of health professionals” to come to the decision.

“It has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.”

Mendes acknowledged that fans would be upset by the announcement, but he promised he’ll return to the stage once he takes this time for himself.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he explained. “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

The cancellation comes after the “Mercy” singer postponed three weeks of shows.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he wrote in his statement on July 8. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes singer kicked off his Wonder: The World Tour in Portland, Oregon, on June 27.

The tour was supposed to run through Oct. 26 and then pick back up in the spring of next year.