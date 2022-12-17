(NewsNation) – Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency on Friday.

The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of an unnamed ghost-themed TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, TMZ reported.

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department told outlets including USA Today and Fox News Digital that EMS workers responded to a “medical call” at the location around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and transported a patient to the hospital, but they did not name the patient.

No other details of Osbourne’s medical condition were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.