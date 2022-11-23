MESA, Ariz. – The “accidental Thanksgiving” is back for the seventh year.

Jamal Hinton posted a photo of himself standing next to Wanda Dench in front of Cheesecake Factory.

“To answer all your questions, yes, Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out!” he wrote. “See you guys Thursday.”

It’s a heartwarming holiday reunion all brought on by a text message mistake.

In 2016, Hinton received a text from Dench inviting him to Thanksgiving. But it was a mistake—Dench was trying to reach her grandson, who’d changed his phone number.

The two quickly figured out the misunderstanding, but Hinton asked if he was still invited. He was in high school at the time.

Dench’s reply became an internet classic: “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone.” The post went viral, and Hinton indeed spent Thanksgiving with Dench and her family.

Since then, Hinton and Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together every year, a tradition that will continue for the seventh time in 2022.

The heartwarming story has become part of social media legend. Hinton revealed last year that Netflix was developing a feature version of their story called The Thanksgiving Text.