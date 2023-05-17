INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re like millions of Americans, including myself, Amazon has become your go-to resource when shopping for just about anything.

If this describes you, then you could likely benefit from some of the different ways to find extra savings on the Amazon website. These aren’t necessarily “secrets,” but they’re also not as widely known to many online shoppers.

Rather Be Shopping has a long list of shopping “hacks” you can find on Amazon. Some are very simple, like looking at different colors for an item. For example, white Nike shoes with red trim might cost $20 less than all-white or all-black.

You can also check out Amazon Warehouse, which you can access from the homepage. Amazon Warehouse is where you can find deals on items that have been returned. Deals can include 40-60% off on items that may have been returned because somebody purchased the wrong size or color.

Another option is Amazon Renewed. This is similar to Amazon Warehouse and features items that have been traded in and refurbished, mostly electronics. Many of those deals include 50% off retail price or more.

Of course, most Amazon shoppers know you can save money with a bit of patience. If you don’t have to have your latest find by tomorrow or the next day, you can shave a few bucks off your purchase with a longer deliver time.

And, do you know about Amazon Coupons? If not, you should.

Amazon’s website has a whole section where are you can find coupons for various items, clip (click) them, and apply them at check out. The coupons are divided into different sections, like clothing, electronics, housewares, etc.

I found coupons for half of many electronics items like earbuds, taking hundreds of dollars off some things. I also found an 80% off many clothing items. You may not always find coupons for your favorite brands, but if you are looking for deals and markdowns, it’s a great place to start.

Hopefully, these tips will help you stretch your dollar a little more on your next shopping trip. Good luck, and good hunting!