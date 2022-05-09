EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Multiple law enforcement authorities are reporting the search for a fugitive inmate from Alabama and the prison employee who helped him escape has ended in southern Indiana.

Casey White and Vicky White have been on the run since April 29 when the 56-year-old jailer told the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, that she was taking the 38-year-old inmate for a mental evaluation but instead kicked off a nationwide manhunt.

Earlier today, U.S. Marshals announced a pickup truck used by the fugitives had been found on May 3 abandoned in an Evansville car wash bay. It wasn’t brought to authorities’ attention until Sunday night.

