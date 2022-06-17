(WGHP) — Sam’s Club annual memberships have been reduced to $8 for a limited time, according to a statement released by the company.

The discounted membership will be available at Sam’s Clubs nationwide starting on Friday, June 17. The reduced-price memberships are limited to one person, won’t be available past Sunday, June 26, and are redeemable at in-person locations.

“Tag someone who needs to get a membership and invite you over for a Fourth of July pool party,” the company tweeted.

A normal membership costs $45 per year, according to the Sam’s Club website. People interested in the deal are urged to go to one of the club locations and mention the “4th of July offer” at the membership desk. See the company’s website for full details.

Excluded from the $8 deal are “Plus” memberships which include free shipping and pharmacy discounts.

The deal’s announcement on Twitter was met with at least two critical tweets from apparent members complaining that they couldn’t take advantage of the deal. One asked Sam’s Club why they couldn’t cancel their membership and sign up at the lower rate.

“This promo is only for new Members and previous Members with inactive accounts of 6 months or more,” Sam’s Club replied. “You can still take advantage of all the great perks we have to offer such as Instant Savings, Members-only fuel savings, and complimentary memberships.”

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, has almost 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as stores in Brazil, China and Mexico.

The first Sam’s Club opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma in 1983, according to the company.