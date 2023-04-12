If you’ve ever wanted to give Sam’s Club a try, this is the time to do it.

The warehouse club is offering $40 off memberships to celebrate its 40th birthday.

The first Sam’s Wholesale Club opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on April 7, 1983. In the decades since, the chain has grown to nearly 600 locations in the U.S. since Walmart founder Sam Walton started it as an experiment.

To celebrate the anniversary, first-time members can get a standard membership for just $10. Plus memberships, which offer additional perks like free shipping, will go for $70. That’s $40 off the typical prices of $50 and $110.

The offer is good from Friday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 19.

Other celebratory perks include a free sweet treat and fountain drink on April 15; members simply need to visit a Sam’s Club location that day to enjoy it. Sam’s Club added a limited-time birthday cake Sunday to the café menu and will also offer special merchandise with 80s logo styles.

Several clubs will be part of a “Birthday Tour” throughout the year offering a food truck, games and more. You can find the schedule here. Sam’s Club is featuring special offers for members from April 14 through May 1. You can find more information about those here.