TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The internet is divided over a small detail at the bottom of a Georgia restaurant’s menu that charges parents for their misbehaving children.

Just below the gratuity disclaimer, the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant menu reads “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.”

A Florida mom, Lyndsey Landmann, who visited the restaurant with her family and four other families told TODAY.com, “I remember thinking, ‘No way this is real.'”

She said their table had 11 kids ranging from 3 to 8 years old.

Landmann added that she was actually surprised at how well-behaved they were during their meal.

But the owner disagreed.

When the owner approached their table after dessert, he pointed to the menu where it mentions the surcharge.

“At first I thought he was gonna compliment us and be like, ‘But you won’t be charged because your kids were so well-behaved,'” Landmann told TODAY.com.

That wasn’t the case.

The owner informed Landmann the bill would have an additional $50 added due to the kids being “too loud.”

Some of the adults had taken the kids outside after the meal, but the owner was still angry that the kids were “running around outside.”

When Landmann said the kids were quiet the whole time he got in her face and told her they “belonged in Burger King and not at his restaurant.”

When TODAY.com called the restaurant for a response, an employee told them, “We’re not going to comment on a policy we’ve had for years. We just want to live in the woods and cook.”

Reddit users chimed in with their thoughts on the controversial menu.

One user wrote, “Being a Karen goes both ways, and this restaurant is giving me Karen vibes. Passive aggressive menu, lack of consistent formatting or capitalizing, complicated pricing, etc.”

Another user said, “Works for me if it gets someone to take some form of action when their kid is being a little s— in public.”

And finally this comment. “I’d pay money to watch Gordon Ramsay visit this place.”