Report: Louisville to announce ‘substantial’ settlement in deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE – The city of Louisville is expected to announce a settlement Tuesday in the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor.

According to the Courier-Journal, the “substantial” financial settlement will also include police reforms. A source suggested to the newspaper that the settlement would be in the millions of dollars. Some of the reforms would include new policies on serving warrants and police accountability.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers when they served a warrant on March 13 in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Taylor and her boyfriend were in their apartment when police arrived. Police said they announced themselves and knocked, but Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said they didn’t know who was at the door.

Taylor fired a shot that hit Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. Two detectives, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, then fired into the apartment. Taylor died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds; her death led to protests in Louisville and around the country.

Hankinson was fired; Cosgrove and Mattingly both remain on administrative reassignment. A grand jury will hear the case and determine if any of the officers will face charges.

Taylor’s family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit.