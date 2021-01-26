Report: Dr. Fauci is highest-paid federal employee

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly the highest-paid federal employee in the United States, even surpassing the president, according to Forbes.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, earned $417,608 in 2019. In comparison, the president earns $400,000.

Fauci earned a little more than twice as much as senators and House members, who make $174,000 a year. The exception is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will earn $223,500 this year.

In other comparisons to Fauci — who holds the titles of director of the National Institute for Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and current Chief Medical Advisor to the President — Chief Justice John Roberts makes $270,700, and four-star military generals rake in $268,000.

The salary data is based on OpenTheBooks.com via Freedom of Information Act requests, and only taxpayer-funded federal salaries were included in the study.

In case you’re wondering, the 80-year-old Fauci said he has not invested in the COVID-19 vaccine. He said in an Aug. 13 Instagram interview with actor Matthew McConaughey: “Matthew, no, I got zero! I am a government worker. I have a government salary.”