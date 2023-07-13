(KTLA) – A Los Angeles man who underwent a historic face transplant after suffering extensive burns in a 2013 crash is recovering well and happy for a second chance at life.

Robert Chelsea, 68, was driving home from church in 2013 when his car overheated, so he pulled over on the side of the freeway. While waiting for roadside assistance, a drunk driver crashed into his car, causing it to explode on impact. Chelsea suffered third-degree burns on over 50% of his body as a result.

Chelsea underwent an extensive 16-hour surgery in July 2019, which, as he noted at the time, made him the oldest person and the first African American to get a face transplant.

Robert Chelsea, a Los Angeles man who underwent a historic face transplant after suffering extensive burns in a 2013 crash, is recovering thanks to the surgeries providing him with a second chance at life. (KTLA)

“After enduring more than 30 surgeries, three years of tests, physical and psychological evaluations, and a longer than usual wait for a donor, Chelsea underwent a 16-hour full face transplant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital” in Boston, according to Chelsea’s website.

Since the transplant, Chelsea has steadily recovered. Some of the swelling has disappeared, and he has welcomed the use of additional facial muscles. Chelsea has also grown a beard.

July 2023 marks four years since Chelsea’s transplant, but even so, his face still feels unfamiliar.

“The face feels fine,” Chelsea said. “When I look in the mirror, I see another person, no doubt about that.”

Chelsea also told Nexstar’s KTLA he feels extremely lucky to have received the transplant considering donated organs are in low supply, especially for the type of transplant he required.

“Because I’m Black, I happened to need a Black face, so I’m very fortunate,” he said. “If someone needs a kidney or a liver or a lung, it wouldn’t matter.”

Chelsea has now made it his mission to raise awareness of organ donations while advocating for the disabled. He’s been visiting schools every month to “encourage the children not to tease their fellow peers because they don’t walk the same, look the same, talk the same. So, appreciate your friends for who they are and not for how they appear to be.”

These days, Chelsea is thankful to be alive. He takes over a dozen medications every day and says he doesn’t know what “normal” looks like anymore, but he’s happy to have a group of supportive friends and family all around him.

Strengthened by loved ones and bolstered by his strong faith, Chelsea said he’s confident he can tackle any challenge that comes his way.

“It’s all good,” he said.

Chelsea said he currently spends around $5,500 per month on medical bills after insurance — an expense he’s paying with help from GoFundMe donors.

He has also requested a meeting with the facial donor’s family, but he’s currently waiting to hear back.