(WXIN/WTTV) — Are you looking to get your fry fix, but are working on a shoestring budget? Checkers and Rally’s may have the answer for you.

Starting on Monday and lasting until Sunday, Aug. 6, participating locations for both restaurant chains will be offering french fry orders of any size for just $1. That’s right, even a large fry will cost you just a dollar.

However, there is of course a catch.

The offer, which is in honor of National Fry Day which occurred earlier this month, is only available at “participating locations” and in the restaurant’s app, which can be accessed by Rally’s/Checkers rewards members.

The app, which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play and can be downloaded for free, will allow users to access the fry deal. The deal can also be accessed in-person at restaurant locations, a news release said.

However, the deal is only available at locations participating in the event.

For more information about the promotion, click here. To find more information on the restaurant chain and participating locations, click here.