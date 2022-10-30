Once again, the Powerball jackpot is growing. No one won matched the five numbers and Powerball from Saturday’s drawing worth $825 million. Those winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, with a Powerball of 23.

Monday night’s jackpot is now at an estimated $1 billion. The lottery says this is only the second time in history the jackpot has reached $1 billion. The biggest Powerball drawing was in 2016, when it reached $1.586 billion. There were 3 winners in that jackpot, with winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In Saturday’s drawing, six tickets won $1 million after matching all five white balls. None of those winners were in Indiana.

Since August 3, there have been 37 drawings with no grand prize winner.

You can buy tickets for Monday night’s drawing now until one hour before the drawing.