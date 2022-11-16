Popeyes has launched a new weapon in the fast food chicken wars, along with a gutsy challenge: “Copy This.”

The chain has a new breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich on the menu. It features a whole chicken breast that’s “marinated for 12 hours and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices.”

The sandwich is priced at $4.99, has barrel-cured pickles, and can be made with either the house classic or spicy mayo.

Popeyes caused a mini frenzy in the fast food industry with its chicken sandwich in 2019, and it’s predicting a similar response to the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

The company is taking out the guess work for any would-be copycats; it’s released a new ad campaign where the ingredients in the sandwich are listed and challenging competitors to “copy this.”

Popeyes® is Reigniting the Chicken Sandwich Wars with its Latest Innovation, a Breading-Free and Flavor-Full Blackened Chicken Sandwich (PRNewsfoto/POPEYES)

“Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we’ve continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America.

According to a release from the New Orleans-founded company, Popeyes spent four years getting the recipe just right, including perfecting its blackening cooking technique.

The Blackened Chicken sandwich will only be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.