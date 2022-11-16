Popeyes has launched a new weapon in the fast food chicken wars, along with a gutsy challenge: “Copy This.”
The chain has a new breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich on the menu. It features a whole chicken breast that’s “marinated for 12 hours and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices.”
The sandwich is priced at $4.99, has barrel-cured pickles, and can be made with either the house classic or spicy mayo.
Popeyes caused a mini frenzy in the fast food industry with its chicken sandwich in 2019, and it’s predicting a similar response to the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich.
The company is taking out the guess work for any would-be copycats; it’s released a new ad campaign where the ingredients in the sandwich are listed and challenging competitors to “copy this.”
“Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we’ve continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America.
According to a release from the New Orleans-founded company, Popeyes spent four years getting the recipe just right, including perfecting its blackening cooking technique.
The Blackened Chicken sandwich will only be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.