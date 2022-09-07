LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police have confirmed a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside of his home on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3. Metro police said he was killed on Friday morning. They have released video and images of the suspect and the suspect’s possible vehicle, seen below.

German, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had reported in May on the turmoil in Telles’ office that included “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office,” according to German’s story on May 16.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in June’s primary after the stories were published.

On Telles’ Twitter feed, there are several posts where he refers to German. In one tweet on June 18, he wrote:

“Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died. 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas”

In another tweet on the same day, he wrote:

“Wife hears rustling in the trash* Her: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?’ Me: ‘No, dear. Look like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.’ Oh, Jeff… 😂 @LVRJ #LasVegas”

Wednesday’s warrant was served at Telles’s home near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. Police were still on the scene into Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the warrant and what authorities are searching for have not yet been released.