Police: Man says he broke into bank in order to heat up Hot Pockets

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A San Diego man broke into a bank early Wednesday so he could heat up some Hot Pockets, police say.

San Diego police surrounded the Wells Fargo location after the break-in. The man set off the security alarm around 3:15 a.m. after breaking in through a window, reported KNSD.

He told police he wanted to use a microwave inside the break room to heat up some Hot Pockets. After his arrest, he said he’d eaten two Hot Pockets.

“Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it,” the man was heard saying on camera. “A Hot Pocket? Hell, yeah.”

The man said he was hungry and homeless, according to KNSD.

About a half-dozen officers responded to the scene, where they found a broken window at the drive-thru ATM around. Security cameras inside the building confirmed someone was inside.

After ordering the suspect to come outside and receiving no response, San Diego police threatened to send in a K-9 officer.

The man emerged from the bank moments later with his hands behind his back.