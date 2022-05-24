UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 16 people, including 14 elementary school students, were killed in a Texas school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor said the suspect, an 18-year-old, was also killed.

An Associated Press photographer captured the scene outside Robb Elementary School off Old Carrizo Road. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter situation at 12:15 p.m.

The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot.

Tuesday’s mass shooting was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.