For the first time in more than a decade, Pepsi updated its logo.

The new look will roll out in North America in the fall and globally next year. The North American launch comes as the brand celebrates its 125th anniversary.

The soft drink maker said the new logo “pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage while taking a big leap toward the future.” It’s the first redesign in 14 years.

The redesign is a bit of a throwback to Pepsi logos of old, similar in many respects to its brand image in the late ‘80s and late ‘90s. It incorporates some new elements, like a custom font and different font color. The company added black to the logo to show its commitment to its Pepsi Zero Sugar line, which prominently features the color in its branding.

The prominent PEPSI–big, bold and front and center in all capital letters–separates the redesign from current branding, which features a lowercase “pepsi” that sits outside the company’s iconic red, white and blue globe.

Pepsi is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system after 14 years that includes a bold typeface, updated color palette and a signature pulse/PepsiCo

“At PepsiCo, we design our brands to tell a compelling and holistic story. Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people’s lives,” said Mauro Porcini, SVP & chief design officer of PepsiCo.

“We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand’s heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what’s to come.”

Consumers will notice the changes across all Pepsi products, including packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, delivery trucks and fleet, fashion and dining, the company said.