Pair of Indiana turkeys to receive White House presidential pardon

JASPER, Ind. — Two turkeys from Jasper, Indiana will soon get the biggest honor possible for their species.

The as yet unnamed turkeys will travel to the White House for a presidential pardon in a Rose Garden ceremony on November 19, as announced by President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday.

“This is the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation,” said Psaki.

Officially, one turkey will be pardoned, and the other will be its alternate — although both will be spared.

This will be the first turkey pardoning of Biden’s presidency.

Last year, former president Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump pardoned “Corn” and “Cob”, a pair of turkeys from Walcott, Iowa.

Following tradition, this year’s turkeys are expected to get a lavish welcome, including a red carpet and a stay at the Willard InterContinental Hotel.

It has not been announced yet where the turkeys will spend their retirement after the pardon.