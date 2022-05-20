FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — A high school in Texas was forced to end its school year two days early after an approved senior prank “devolved rapidly” caused thousands of dollars in damages to the building.

Wednesday evening’s incident occurred at Memorial High School, in the Frisco Independent School District.

In a letter to parents and staff, the school explained that a group of students had been approved to put sticky notes on the walls around the building as part of a prank. Staff members were at the school to monitor the students, “but the situation devolved rapidly,” the school said. Both the Frisco Police and Fire Departments got involved.

The school estimates damage to the building “in the thousands of dollars.” The walls were stained with paint, furniture was destroyed, and fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the building, among other damage and vandalism, the school said.

“Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors,” a letter to parents read.

The school said police and the district are working to identify the students involved in the vandalism, and the district “intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.” The students are also expected to cover cleanup costs.

Because of the damage to the building and the air quality inside, the school shut down Thursday and Friday, parents were informed. Friday was the last day of school for the entire district, meaning this closure effectively ended the school year early for just the high school, the Frisco Independent School District said.

Both Thursday and Friday were half-days for high school students. Memorial High students will not be making those days up.

In its letter to parents, the school said students and staff will be able to pick up personal belongings at a later date.

One of the letters that school administrators sent to parents on Thursday can be read below, in full:

Students, parents, and staff,

First, thank you to all who have reached out and volunteered to help with the campus cleanup. We appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this incident. I want to take a moment to send an update about the situation that occurred on our campus last night. Frisco ISD is working with the Frisco Police Department to investigate the parties involved in the vandalism.

A group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use “post-it” notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on site to monitor students but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. A small group of those students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week.

I want to make it clear that campus and District staff are working with police to identify all individuals involved in the vandalism. Disciplinary measures will be enforced and Frisco ISD intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up.

We are currently determining a plan for parents, students and staff to pick up personal belongings that are still at the campus. We will send a communication about times and dates for pick up sometime next week.

Sincerely,

MHS Administration