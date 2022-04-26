RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — An Ohio school board president has resigned after appearing in a video posted online by Indiana Predator Catchers groups.

The Muncie and Indianapolis chapters of Predator Catchers posted a video on Saturday of a man identified as John Gray.

According to Predator Catchers Muncie (PCM), Gray traveled almost three hours from Goshen, Ohio to meet who he believed was an 11-year-old child. According to the Star Press, the video was taken at a Dollar General in Farmland, Indiana.

In a public Facebook post, PCM says Gray told the 11-year-old he “planned to go back to her house while her mom was at work to do ‘a fashion show’ where the child would change outfits and pose for him while he took photos.”

The group says Gray also told the girl he would give her a bubble bath and full-body massage before performing sexual acts.

Gray had actually been talking with a PCM member who was posing as the child, reports the Star Press.

In the video, Gray is seen encountering a woman who identified herself as the child’s mother.

“I’m not a police officer. I’m Taylor’s mom, OK? And I want to have a conversation about what you’ve been talking with about my daughter,” the woman says on video.

The rest of the nearly hour and a half video takes place outside of the business as the woman tells Gray she is recording the exchange for “everyone’s protection.”

In the video, Gray admitted to meeting the girl on the Kik messaging app and said he had been talking to her for a few weeks. He claimed he was trying to warn her to “stay off KIK”, and he found a lot of kids on KIK just need “help” and “support.”

The video ended after law enforcement, identified as the Farmland Police Department, placed Gray in handcuffs. However, he was not arrested.

Goshen Local Schools Superintendent Darrell Edwards announced that Gray resigned as president of its school board on Sunday. He was serving his fifth term.

“The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community,” read Edwards’ statement on the school district’s website.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana says an investigation is underway, but no charges have been filed at this point.