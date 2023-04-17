AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A grand jury decided that eight Akron, Ohio police officers involved in the June 2022 shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker will not face no charges.

The nine-member panel had been reviewing evidence in the case since April 11, including Walker’s autopsy, officer-worn body camera video from the night of the shooting and testimony.

At least seven of the nine jurors needed to agree there was probable cause to bring charges against any of the officers. The grand jury process itself is confidential.

The eight officers were not publicly identified by the department after Akron officers received death threats, according to the police chief.

Walker was shot 46 times in a police pursuit after officers said he refused to stop when they tried to pull him over for minor equipment and traffic violations, though they haven’t specified further.

Officers chased the car on a freeway and city streets until Walker bailed from the still-moving vehicle, ignored officers’ commands and ran into a parking lot where he was killed while wearing a ski mask, body cam video showed. Authorities said he represented a “deadly threat.” A handgun, a loaded magazine and a wedding ring were found on the driver’s seat of his car.

Walker’s death sparked protests in Akron after police released body camera footage showing him dying in a hail of gunfire.

Police union officials said the officers thought there was an immediate threat of serious harm and that their actions were in line with their training and protocols.

The blurry body camera footage did not clearly show what authorities say was a threatening gesture Walker made before he was shot. Police chased him for about 10 seconds before officers fired from multiple directions, a burst of shots that lasted 6 or 7 seconds.

The eight officers initially were placed on leave, but they returned to administrative duties 3 1/2 months after the shooting.

A county medical examiner said Walker was shot at least 40 times. The autopsy also said no illegal drugs or alcohol were detected in his body.

Walker’s death received widespread attention from activists, including from the family of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The NAACP and an attorney for Walker’s family called on the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation.

President Joe Biden responded during a trip to Ohio last summer by saying the DOJ was monitoring the case.

Less than 24 hours before the chase, police in neighboring New Franklin Township had tried to stop a car matching Walker’s, also for unspecified minor equipment violations. A supervisor there called off the pursuit when the car crossed the township’s border with Akron.

Walker had been grieving his fiancée’s recent death but his family had no indication of concern beyond that, a family representative previously said.

Ahead of the grand jury decision, Akron closed city hall and boarded up windows with plywood. Akron Public Schools prepared a plan to evacuate the schools if necessary. Steel barricades were placed around the courthouse.

