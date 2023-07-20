(NEXSTAR) – Nick Benedict, an actor who appeared on “Days of Our Lives” and also played one of Erica Kane’s many husbands on “All My Children,” died Friday on his 77th birthday, an online obituary confirmed.

Benedict’s cause of death was reported as complications from spinal surgery, according to the obituary.

Benedict, seen here in 1976, appeared on numerous daytime soap operas. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Benedict, a veteran of daytime soaps, played Curtis Reed on “Days of Our Lives” between 1993 and 2001. But he might be best remembered for portraying Phil Brent, an ex-husband of Susan Lucci’s Erica Kane character, between 1973 and 1978, Soap Opera Digest reported.

For his work, Benedict was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series at the 1979 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Benedict (second from right) appears in an episode of “All My Children” during a dream sequence featuring Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) and the men from her previous relationships. (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Benedict also appeared on shows including “Knots Landing,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Entourage,” among others. His last credited role was in 2011, per IMDb.

Benedict lived in Arizona with his wife Ginger at the time of his death, according to a GoFundMe page organized by the management of Jake’s Steakhouse in Tehachapi, California, where Ginger works as a bartender. Benedict had recently undergone spinal surgery on July 2, the fundraiser said, after which he was paralyzed from the neck down and admitted to hospice.

The steakhouse’s management asked followers on Facebook to keep the couple in their thoughts.

“Nick Benedict’s birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger,” the post reads.