Thanksgiving is as synonymous with football as Black Friday is with shopping. But starting next year, why go out and fight the crowds when you can get your shopping done and watch football all in the same place?

That’s right, the NFL is expanding its holiday gameday lineup to Black Friday in November 2023. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the first-ever Black Friday game will stream exclusively the day after Thanksgiving on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Following on the heels of Amazon purchasing the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, Amazon looks to continue to build its NFL offerings by combining one of the biggest shopping days of the year with the largest professional sports league in the United States.

“Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game,” said Jay Marine, global head of sports, Prime Video.

The first-ever Black Friday NFL game will take place on Friday, Nov. 23, with an expected kickoff time of 3 p.m. EST. The participating teams will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released by the NFL.

Prime Video reported that Thursday Night Football’s inaugural season is averaging 10.8 million viewers and is up 48% from the first five TNF games in 2021 amongst viewers 18-34. Through week five of the NFL season, games are averaging 16.8 million viewers per game.

Prime Video is the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast of the NFL, featuring its own pregame, halftime and postgame shows. The TNF broadcast team includes legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and five-time Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth along with award-winning reporter Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

“We are gratified by the NFL’s support, and by the incredible reaction we’ve had from viewers to our broadcast, and are thrilled to give fans another game with Al, Kirk, Kaylee, and the entire TNF crew on ‘Black Friday’ in 2023,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon.

Prime Video comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime and can be streamed on a variety of smart TVs and devices. To join Prime or learn more, visit amazon.com/prime.