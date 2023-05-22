MINNEAPOLIS (KRON/WFRV) – Though the 2023 season has yet to begin, we already know where a future Super Bowl and NFL Draft will be held thanks to announcements made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

Reports surfaced last week that Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, would be selected to host Super Bowl LX. League officials confirmed the selection Monday. It will be the second Super Bowl held in the stadium – it served as the host of Super Bowl L in 2016 when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

Levi’s Stadium will have a busy 2026, as it was also serve as a World Cup host site when the global soccer tournament comes to the United States that summer.

The next two Super Bowls will be hosted in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

Less than a month out from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, the league has confirmed Green Bay will host the 2025 Draft.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the Draft will be hosted inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown. Festivities will include several days of activities throughout the city, as well as the Draft Experience, which will be open all three days of the event.

Earlier this year, Green Bay confirmed it was a potential host site for the 2025 NFL Draft. Detroit is already set to host the NFL Draft in 2024.