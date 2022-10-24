A woman was found dead inside a “large bin” near the driveway of a Staten Island home on Oct. 21, 2022. (WPIX)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WPIX) — A Staten Island man has been arrested over allegations of putting a woman’s dead body in a large bin outside his home, New York police said early Monday.

Glen Brancato, 56, is charged with concealment of a human corpse, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal tampering after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video carrying the remains of 26-year-old Lahuma Payton to the bin, NYPD officials said.

Payton’s body was found inside the bin in the driveway of Brancato’s home in the Port Richmond neighborhood around 5:50 a.m. Friday, according to authorities. Brancato was arrested Saturday afternoon, but the charges were not publicly announced until early Monday.

Police said that while footage allegedly shows Brancato carrying Payton’s body to the bin, there was not enough evidence to bring additional charges against him.

Investigators added that another man was seen on video in connection with the incident. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that man, who was at large as of early Monday, appeared in the footage at the same time as Brancato.

“From the video, you can clearly see who’s on the tapes,” the landlord of the multi-family home where Brancato lives previously told WPIX. “Nobody should be treated like that ever. They threw her out like trash.”

Police sources previously told WPIX that it appeared the woman was attending a party when something went wrong.

The landlord has described the tenant he saw on camera as having issues.

“He’s been trouble,” the landlord said. “I’ve been trying to get him out of here for years.”