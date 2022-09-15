INDIANAPOLIS — Grab your popcorn, light a pumpkin-scented candle, and get ready to binge these Halloween movies coming to Netflix scary soon!
Netflix and chills, anyone?
Here’s what to look out for (according to whatsonnetflix.com):
- DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story): September 21 (subject to change)
- LOU: September 23
- The Munsters: September 27
- Phantom Pups (Season 1): September 30
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone: October 5
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series): October 7
- The Midnight Club (Season 1): October 7
- Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2): October 13
- The Curse of Bridge Hallow: October 14
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3):
- The School for Good and Evil: October 19
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: October 25-28
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 1): October 27
- Wendell and Wild: October 28
- Wednesday: October TBD
- 1899: November 7
- Capturing the Killer Nurse: November 11
- Troll: December 1
- Morbius: TBD