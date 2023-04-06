(WJW) – The powers that be have decreed the first Thursday in April to be National Burrito Day, and a number of national chains are celebrating accordingly.

Restaurants including Chipotle, Taco Bell, Del Taco and Moe’s Southwest Grill are offering free or discounted food to mark the occasion — and in many cases, customers merely need to pull up each chain’s app to take advantage.

Chipotle

Fans of Chipotle Mexican Grill may be able to score a free burrito on Thursday. The popular chain will be giving away 10,000 free burritos to lucky customers who follow the restaurant on Twitter, where Chipotle will be dropping special codes throughout the day. Burrito-lovers can then text those codes to 888-222 for a chance to get a coupon for one of the 10,000 burritos, while they last.

Chipotle is also celebrating the occasion with a $0 delivery fee for orders placed on their app and at Chipotle.com. To cash in on the deal, customers can use the promo code “DELIVER” on April 6.

Del Taco

Registered members of Del Taco’s “Del Yeah!” rewards club can earn a free burrito with any $10 purchase.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Customers who order two burritos (or bowls) at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill locations will get half off the second burrito (or bowl) when ordering in-store, online or via the Moe’s app.

Sheetz

Sheetz, a chain of convenience stores otherwise known for its recent gas promotions, is offering $2 off any burrito purchased in-store or in the company’s app.

Taco Bell

Customers who order Taco Bell via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub can get a free burrito with the purchase of $20 on other items on April 6. “All burritos qualify,” according to a Taco Bell spokesperson.

Taco Bell customers who order via the chain’s app, meanwhile, can get a free Grilled Cheese Burrito with a $20 minimum purchase. The app deal is valid from April 6–9.