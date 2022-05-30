NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California following a minor car crash.

Pelosi’s arrest came after his car was struck by a Jeep in a non-injury collision, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol early Monday.

The collision happened on State Route 29 at Walnut Lane, CHP said. Pelosi was driving his 2021 Porsche, which was hit by a 2014 Jeep.

Behind the wheel of the Jeep was Jesus V. Lopez, 48, of Calistoga, according to CHP. Officers arrived at 10:26 p.m.

According to the Napa County public booking report, Paul Pelosi was arrested at approximately 11:44 p.m. He was booked at 4:13 a.m. for codes 23152(a) and 23152(b) VC, which references the California Vehicle Code that makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.”

According to booking records, Paul Pelosi was released from custody at 7:26 a.m. Sunday morning. His bail was set at $5,000.

FILE – Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Pelosi’s team said in a statement.

The Hill reports Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University in Rhode Island Sunday. She did not refer to her husband’s arrest in her speech.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.