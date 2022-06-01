TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple people were shot at a medical building near a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma early Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Natalie Building, located in the area of 61st Street and Yale, near St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed on Twitter. Police say the initial call was for a man armed with a rifle.

While speaking with the media, a police department spokesperson said several people have been shot and one person “might be killed.”

Tulsa Police say the suspected shooter is dead.

A slow evacuation of the building is underway and authorities are searching for additional threats.

This is a developing situation. Nexstar’s KFOR has a crew on the way to Tulsa.