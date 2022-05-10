EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Alabama fugitive at the center of an 11-day manhunt that ended with the death of his alleged accomplice, has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville.

According to online court records, Casey White, 38, was booked at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday. Under charges, it lists “Other Agencies Charges.”

Booking photo of Casey White

White will be extradited to the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, where he disappeared from on April 29 with jailer Vicky White (no relation).

“There’s an extradition process, he obviously has the option to waive that,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton to Fox News Digital.

Casey and Vicky White were found in Evansville, Indiana 11 days after they were reported missing from Alabama when Vicky White escorted him out of jail for a made-up mental health appointment.

The pair led police on a chase on Monday that ended in a crash. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky White shot herself and died at the hospital a few hours later.

Casey White had been serving a 75-year prison sentence at another Alabama jail for attempted murder and robbery before the escape. He came to the jail where Vicky White worked after confessing to another murder and was awaiting trial there, according to CNN.

Sheriff Rick Singleton says he will be no taking no chances with Casey White’s security when he returns to Alabama.

“He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he’s in that cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He’s not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you that.”