(WATE) — Fans at Morgan Wallen’s concert in Kentucky on Thursday got more of a show than they paid for when the singer tripped on stage, briefly disappearing into a cloud of fog.

The country music singer reappeared, seemingly uninjured, and never missed a beat while singing through the on-stage spill.

“I was about to be legless after that song!” he said after finishing the performance.

Video obtained by Nexstar’s WATE shows Wallen performing his song “Heartless” at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville just before the fall.

Wallen then walked to the front of the fog-covered stage, tripped over what appeared to be a light fixture, and briefly disappeared under a layer of fog before standing right back up.

Wallen falls while performing Heartless at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. (Tiffany Anderson)

Another angle of the fall, shared to TikTok by a concertgoer, showed Wallen laughing and making a face shortly after recovering.

Wallen largely maintained his vocals throughout the incident. In a bit of Irony, the lyrics Wallen were singing during the fall was “You’re so high on attention, taking miles from inches. Leave me in the darkness.”

Aside from holding his leg for a moment, the Tennessee native didn’t appear injured, either.

“Next time, don’t put so much smoke on the stage,” Wallen later remarked, before going on to perform another song.