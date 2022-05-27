ALPENA, Mich. – Police in Michigan arrested a man who is accused of dumping syrup in a vehicle’s fuel tank after getting into an argument with the car’s owner.

Michigan State Police within the Alpena Post say they were called to a business parking lot in early April.

A woman told them she and her boyfriend got into an altercation with a man earlier. Later while they were leaving the business, she said her vehicle stopped working and suspected the man she argued with might have something to do with it.

Troopers checked the fuel cap and found a sticky substance that smelled like maple syrup.

Mechanics at a local garage confirmed a “gooey substance” in the bottom of the gas tank clogged the fuel pump. Repairs cost more than $1,000, according to state police.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Fischer and arrested him during a traffic stop on May 19.

Fischer was arraigned on one count of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000.