LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the site where the deadly 2017 Las Vegas shooting took place.

The property was purchased by the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, MGM said.

“We know the importance this location holds to so many and have always put tremendous thought into every consideration involving the site,” MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle wrote in a letter distributed to staff Friday.

The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is a 15.26-acre open lot across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Oct. 1, 2017, the site hosted the Route 91 Harvest Festival, during which a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. Sixty people died, and roughly 860 were wounded or injured.

The new owners of the land have not publicly revealed any plans for the site. The sale did not include the two acres MGM gave to the Clark County to house its permanent 1 October Memorial.

“Three Affiliated Tribes have demonstrated that they care about our community, its

future and, of course, its past,” Hornbuckle said in the letter. “I’d like to thank them for their commitment to the community and wish them the best moving forward. They will announce their plans for the space on a future date.”

The purchase gives Three Affiliated Tribes a significant property presence on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Clark County property records, the tribe also owns 6.86 acres on the east side of the property, which was purchased in 2020 for $12 million.

The sale price for the MGM property has not been disclosed.