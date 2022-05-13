CINCINNATI — A man was arrested after storming an Ohio White Castle with a crossbow, says the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers received a shots fired call from the restaurant on May 6. Upon arrival, they saw a window had been shot out — not by a bullet but by a crossbow.

Workers told police a customer was angry after his demand for store credit was denied. They said he then shot the crossbow at a window and took off.

Courtesy of Cincinnati police

Courtesy of Cincinnati police

Police were able to track down the suspect’s car and used his VIN to identify him as 23-year-old Tyshawn Carter. White Castle employees also identified him in a photo lineup.

Officers then arrested him in his home. They say they found a crossbow in his bedroom during the arrest.

Carter has been preliminarily charged with four counts of felonious assault.