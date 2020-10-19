Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours.

The incident at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., started around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago police say the situation has been resolved peacefully by negotiators and no one was injured.

UPDATE: Situation resolved peacefully by Negotiators. Suspect in custody. No injuries. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 19, 2020

Police “negotiated for over 13 hours with a distraught man who had rappelled over a ledge on 16th-floor patio of the Trump hotel,” said Chicago Police Cmdr. Patty Casey.

“They were patient and kind, and spent hours dealing with this distraught man who was in apparent crisis who said he had many social issues that he wanted to discuss with reporters,” Casey said.

Wacker has reopened between Michigan to State, but remains closed from Grand to Wacker.

The CTA is rerouting multiple buses due to street closures because of the police activity. SB 134, 135 and 136 buses are being rerouted via Wacker Drive, Michigan, Randolph, State and Wacker Drive.

Avoid the area if possible.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The CTA is rerouting multiple buses due to street closures for police activity near Wacker/Wabash.



SB 134, 135 & 136 buses are being rerouted via Wacker Drive, Michigan, Randolph, State & Wacker Drive. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 19, 2020

