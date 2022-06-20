Handcuffs on dark background illuminated by flashing lights of police car with copy space

KEARNEY, Neb. — Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) notified Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male.

NSP said 15 minutes after they were contacted by LPD, they pulled over the suspect’s vehicle on I-80 near Kearney, Nebraska.

Police say they found the missing girl hiding in the suspect’s pick-up. The driver, 20-year-old Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

LPD filed an arrest warrant for Miotke on the following charges: promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.